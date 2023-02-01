Government reports 1 case of mad cow disease on Dutch farm

Further tests are being conducted to establish what form of mad cow disease the dead animal had. So-called classical BSE is caused by animals eating contaminated feed, while another variant called atypical BSE is a naturally occurring form of the disease.

The government did not release details of the location of the farm affected.

Food safety authorities are conducting an investigation to trace any offspring of the dead animal as well as cows that ate the same feed or grew up with it. They will be euthanized, tested for BSE and destroyed, the ministry said.

If the dead animal is found to have classical BSE, further analysis will be needed to establish if other cattle have eaten tainted feed.

“In that case, measures must be taken to manage risks to food safety and public health,” Adema wrote.