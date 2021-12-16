Governing party gets German parliament's seat order changed

The seats in Germany's lower house, or Bundestag, are arranged in a semicircle, with the Left Party at one end and Alternative for Germany, or AfD, at the other. AfD first won seats in 2017. Before then, the pro-business Free Democrats had occupied that edge of the semicircle when they were represented in parliament.

The Free Democrats, who along with the center-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the environmentalist Greens are part of the new government that took office last week, said earlier this year that they didn't want to sit next to AfD's lawmakers anymore.