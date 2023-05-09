Gov. Whitmer's sister seeking New York congressional seat

Gereghty is seeking the seat once held by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who led his party's effort to hold control of Congress in 2022 as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee but lost his own race to Republican Mike Lawler, a state Assemblyman. Lawler won by about 1,800 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

The 17th Congressional District, located in New York City’s northern suburbs, was one of four New York House seats that Republicans flipped in what was otherwise a better-than-expected midterm for Democrats. The victories helped the GOP win a narrow House majority, and the district will be a top target for Democrats as they try to regain control of the chamber next year.