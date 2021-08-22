Gov. Cuomo says storm won't stop his planned resignation

He said he asked his emergency management team that if any were thinking of leaving their jobs Tuesday, and not joining the new administration, that they stay in place "for the good of the state" until the storm crisis had passed.

Hochul's spokespeople didn't immediately respond to a question about her whereabouts. She did weigh in on the storm on Twitter, saying, "My team and I are continuing to closely monitor #Henri."

Hochul is scheduled to be sworn in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Cuomo announced two weeks ago that he will resign from office rather than endure a likely impeachment battle in the state legislature over sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo has insisted he did not touch anyone inappropriately and that some of the allegations against him are either false, exaggerated or unintentional, but he said he’d concluded that continuing to fight to stay in office would hurt the state.