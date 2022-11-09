Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit

“We have huge emissions gaps, finance gaps, adaptation gaps. But those gaps cannot be effectively addressed without plugging the data gaps. After all, it is impossible to effectively manage and control what we cannot measure,” Antonio Guterres said.

Some 56 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions were produced in 2021, and the Permian Basin was at the top of emitters with with more than 200 million tons, the data said. Russia's Urengoyskoye gas field was second on the list with 152 million tons.

Gavin McCormick, a co-founder of Climate TRACE, said they estimated greenhouse gas emissions of nearly all the largest emitters globally.

McCormick added that climate negotiators and others working to combat climate change have described the data as “a game changer that can help them make better decisions and decarbonize faster.”

The inventory was released as climate negotiators are convening in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt for two weeks to look for ways to implement global climate goals. The conference focuses on several prickly issues, including how to cut greenhouse gas emissions and boost finance for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

Al Gore said the world could reduce emissions by 50% by the end of this decade, and reach net zero by 2050, with the help of now-available technologies.

“We are capable of solving this crisis because once the world reaches true net-zero, temperatures will stop increasing in as little as three to five years,” he said.

Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

