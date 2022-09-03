Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

The Soviet Union's reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91, grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia's Stavropol region, the son of peasants. He retained the region's distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy's common touch.

Although he went away to Moscow, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university, he returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist system, eventually becoming Stavropol's top official as chairman of the regional Communist Party committee.