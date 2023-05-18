GOP pauses Blinken contempt push after gaining access to classified Afghanistan cable

“In light of this invitation, I will pause efforts to enforce the Committee’s subpoena pending my review of the documents,” McCaul said in a letter to Blinken. “Please note, however, that the subpoena remains in full force and effect, and the acceptance of this accommodation does not waive any of the Committee’s rights regarding the subpoena."

The State Department had previously briefed McCaul on the substance of the cables, but the Republican chairman said he was not satisfied.

“I want to see the original content, and I also want to see the secretary’s response,” McCaul told reporters, adding that reading the cable would provide insight into the diplomats' state of mind in the embassy at the time, and any dissenting views. "To have 23 dissenters is very significant.”

The agency has argued that it has been trying to provide Congress with “appropriate” information on the cable while also protecting its employees.

McCaul has battled with the Biden administration over gaining access to the messages as part of a larger GOP investigation into what went wrong as the Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

At least 123 dissent channel cables have been sent since 1971, according to the National Security Archives at George Washington University. The vast majority of those have remained classified, and the State Department has long objected to efforts to force their release.