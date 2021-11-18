GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical

Omarova, 55, was nominated in September to be the nation’s next comptroller of the currency. If confirmed, she would be the first woman and person of color to run the 158-year-old agency.

Omarova's nomination has drawn intense opposition from the banking industry as well as Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee. A long-time academic and well-regarded expert on financial regulation, Omarova has published several papers during her career where she's proposed wholesale changes to the banking system.