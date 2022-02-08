GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks

Beatty once again asked Rogers to put his mask back on.

“He poked me in the middle of my back and said, ‘Get on the train,'” she said. “And I said, ‘Don’t you ever touch me.'"

According to Beatty, Rogers replied, “Kiss my a—.”

In a video obtained by The AP, Beatty can be heard asking Rogers for an apology on the train.

“I hate to think if it had been reversed and a man of color ... they would have ushered him off the floor,” Beatty said.

Beatty is Black and Rogers is white.

In a statement shortly after the incident, Rogers said he met with Beatty and apologized.

“My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” the congressman said.

The apology came less than two hours after all 56 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which Beatty chairs, stood on the steps of the House and demanded Rogers' apology.

"For a member of the U.S. House of Representatives tells another member to kiss his a—, I’m telling you today that is not the America that we will accept," Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., told reporters on the steps.

Beatty said she alerted House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., about the incident and will file a complaint with House Committee on Ethics.

Several Republican lawmakers have racked up thousands of dollars in fines for going maskless on the House floor.