GOP, Dem winners of US House seats in Ohio sworn into office

The swearing-in ceremonies leave Democrats with a 221-213 advantage over Republicans in Congress, with Brown and Carey each retaining a seat that was held by their respective parties.

Carey, 50, was backed by former President Donald Trump. He bested two-term Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a public health policy consultant, in the 15th Congressional District after the most competitive race there in years.

Carey told celebrants at a victory party Tuesday, “We have too many career politicians in Washington. That’s the last thing that I will ever be.”

Brown, 46, coasted to victory in the heavily Democratic 11th District that stretches from Cleveland to Akron, defeating Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist. For Brown, who also chairs the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, the real contest was the Democratic primary in which she bested Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator who was a top surrogate for Bernie Sander's presidential campaign. The race drew an intense media spotlight and millions of dollars in spending.

“I am committed to going to Washington as a unifier, and will work with President Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress to lead a swift health and economic recovery from the pandemic for Ohioans,” Brown said Tuesday.

Both winners will fill the remainder of their predecessors’ terms, which run until January 2023. They must face reelection again next year under a congressional map that’s being redrawn to hold onto the seat.

Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands with Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, right and his son Prescott Carey, center, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption Newly-elected Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, left, walks with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge after being sworn in on the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Brown, 46, won the Cleveland-area House seat formerly held by Fudge, who stepped down for her Cabinet post in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption Newly-elected Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, holds her Bible as she walks into the chamber of the House of Representatives, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Brown, 46, won the Cleveland-area House seat formerly held by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge who stepped down to take the Cabinet post in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite