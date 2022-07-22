GOP candidate for NY governor Zeldin attacked, avoids injury

“Thanks to the swift action of several brave eventgoers, the perpetrator was subdued,” Langworthy said in a statement.

Zeldin's campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.