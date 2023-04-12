GOP attorney joins California race for Feinstein Senate seat

A Republican hasn't won a statewide race in California since 2006. Democrats dominate the Legislature and the congressional delegation, and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by about 2 to 1.

California Republicans have struggled to enlist established, well-financed candidates for statewide races in recent years, given the party's dismal record on Election Day. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faced only token GOP opposition in his reelection campaign last year.

Early is joining a field led by three prominent Democratic members of Congress: Rep. Katie Porter, known for her tough questioning of CEOs and other witnesses at hearings; Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial; and Rep. Barbara Lee, the only member of Congress to vote against the authorization for the use of military force after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In the 2022 primary election for attorney general, Early received 16% of the vote and did not advance to the November runoff. In the 2018 contest, he received 14% of the vote and did not advance then either. In his 2020 congressional race, he lost in a landslide to Schiff.

“Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee have been in Congress for a combined 51 years. Judge them by the results of their actions and their votes — they put us in this mess," Early said in the statement.