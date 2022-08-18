Google workers demand abortion protections, data privacy

The employees seek additional protection for Google users, such as by blocking advertisements that misleadingly direct users to anti-abortion “pregnancy crisis” centers.

The petition was organized by members of the Alphabet Workers Union, a labor union that's been trying to gain traction inside the company.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the petition Thursday. The company said in July it would start automatically purging information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems. Users have always had the option to edit their location histories on their own, but Google said it will proactively do it for them as an added level of protection.

The employees' petition said the company should also institute immediate data privacy controls for all health-related activity, including abortion information, so that it “must never be saved, handed over to law enforcement, or treated as a crime.”