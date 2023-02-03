X
Dark Mode Toggle

Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret

Nation & World
By Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Wall Street has its eyes on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances

Wall Street has its eyes on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances.

That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Amazon reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slow-down in growth.

Google's parent company Alphabet posted a lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant. While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year.

Amazon fell 4% and Alphabet fell 2% Friday. Apple bounced back 3% in midday trading.

Credit: Amr Alfiky

Credit: Amr Alfiky

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

In Other News
1
Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up
2
Mystery balloon discovery over Montana cancels US China trip
3
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
4
Greenwood's future remains uncertain after charges dropped
5
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top