Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet

Google is the world's dominant search engine, owns the biggest mobile operating system in Android and runs the behemoth video site YouTube. It holds 29% of the global $455 billion digital ads market, according to eMarketer, followed closely by Facebook. Both tech giants are benefiting as companies that scaled back on advertising last year during the pandemic pump more money into marketing.

The company's dominance has drawn scrutiny for years, and regulators in the U.S. and other countries have gone after Google over different aspects of its business, including search, ads and its app store, to try to curtail its reach.