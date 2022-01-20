Goodbye, Garbiñe: No. 3 Muguruza bows out at Australian Open

Cornet will get a chance to equal that showing when she plays Saturday on what will be the Frenchwoman's 32nd birthday.

She called herself “a little bit (of) a dinosaur.”

“I don't know how many years I have left,” Cornet said. “Today was a perfect gift I could give myself and I really hope the journey’s going to go even farther for me.”

Muguruza said she didn't feel at her best physically and noted that the start of this season was “kind of stressful,” because COVID-19 spread through her support team and she was apart from them for two weeks.

Kontaveit, who lost to Muguruza in the title match at the WTA Finals, was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark.

“I just went in there believing I could win, but it wasn’t like I have to win,” said Tauson, who will make her debut in the third round at a major against 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins. “It was more: ‘I can win, but we’ll see what happens.’”

Other women advancing included No. 7 Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, who defeated Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-2, and No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 runner-up at Roland Garros, who beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5.

Winners among the men included No. 5 Andrey Rublev, 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and 70th-ranked Maxime Cressy of the U.S. No. 24 Dan Evans moved on when the player he was supposed to face in the second round, Arthur Rinderknech, pulled out with an injured wrist.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Alize Cornet of France reacts after winning a point against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Caption Alize Cornet of France reacts after winning a point against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Garbine Muguruza of Spain walks from Rod Laver Arena following her second round loss to Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Caption Garbine Muguruza of Spain walks from Rod Laver Arena following her second round loss to Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Alize Cornet of France celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Caption Alize Cornet of France celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Caption Clara Tauson of Denmark plays a backhand return to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Caption Clara Tauson of Denmark plays a backhand return to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Caption Anett Kontaveit of Estonia seacts after a fall against Clara Tauson of Denmark during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Caption Anett Kontaveit of Estonia seacts after a fall against Clara Tauson of Denmark during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill