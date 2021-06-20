Gonzalez's hit in 12th sends Vandy past Arizona 7-6 in CWS

The game marked the roughest postseason start for Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker.

Rocker, projected to be a top-10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft next month, gave up three runs in the first inning and was pulled after Ryan Holgate’s two-run homer in the sixth put the Wildcats up 5-3.

Vandy took a one-run lead in the seventh on Carter Young's homer into the right-field bleachers, but Williams forced extra innings with a sacrifice fly for Arizona in the ninth.

Rocker walked none and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings, and two of the five runs against him were unearned.

The 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player entered the game having won all six of his previous NCAA Tournament starts, allowing three runs in 42 2/3 innings.

But he struggled locating his fastball in the first inning, and Arizona’s potent offense capitalized.

Williams reached on an error to start the game, Jacob Berry and Branden Boissiere hit back-to-back doubles and Daniel Susac delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 3-0.

Rocker ended the first inning with a strikeout, but not before throwing 36 pitches.

Vanderbilt got one run back in the bottom half, and it was tied 3-all in the fourth when Gonzalez homered to right center, punctuating his trip around the bases by stomping his right foot on the plate.

Holgate's homer came after Rocker had rebounded to retire 15 in a row. That streak ended when Rocker hit Kobe Kato with a pitch, and Holgate followed with his tiebreaking, no-doubt shot deep to right.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Plays Stanford in an elimination game Monday afternoon.

Vanderbilt: Plays North Carolina State on Monday night.

Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker throws against Arizona in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez (99), center, celebrates with Enrique Bradfield Jr., left, and Javier Vaz, right, after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona in the fourth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Arizona in the fifth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Arizona's Tyler Casagrande can't catch a ball hit by Vanderbilt's Troy LaNeve that drove in a run during the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Chris Machian Credit: Chris Machian

Arizona's Donta Williams (23) watches as a two-run home run hit by Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez in the fourth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Arizona's Jacob Berry (15), left, celebrates with teammate Chase Davis (8) after scoring off a hit by Branden Boissiere (not shown) against Vanderbilt in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz