Gonzaga remains atop AP Top 25; Tennessee cracks top 10

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots against Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots against Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Nation & World
By AARON BEARD, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll

Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday while Tennessee cracked the top 10 for the first time this year and North Carolina returned to the Top 25 for the first time since November.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll. The Wildcats stayed at No. 2 for the third straight week under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd and claimed six first-place votes, while Scott Drew’s Bears – who held the top spot for five weeks earlier this season – took the other three.

Auburn and Kentucky rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas, Duke, Villanova, Purdue and Tennessee. The Boilermakers and Volunteers tied for the No. 9 spot, with Tennessee tying No. 13 UCLA and No. 16 Illinois with the week’s biggest jump of four spots.

Southern California had the biggest fall of the week, tumbling five spots to No. 21 after losses to Arizona and UCLA last week. No. 18 Houston fell four spots.

No. 23 Colorado State joined the 25th-ranked Tar Heels as the poll’s new additions, bumping Ohio State and Alabama from last week’s rankings. The Rams spent four weeks in December and January in the poll, peaking at No. 20.

The Tar Heels opened the year at No. 19 but fell out of the rankings by Thanksgiving – part of the Atlantic Coast Conference having just one ranked team in the Blue Devils for most of the season.

They hadn't received any votes in the past six polls, but jumped back in Monday after winning at Duke on Saturday in retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd holds up the the Pac-12 Conference Championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Baylor guard Kendall Brown, left, dunks over Iowa State forward Robert Jones, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Baylor guard Kendall Brown, left, dunks over Iowa State forward Robert Jones, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives between Duke forwards Theo John, left, and Paolo Banchero, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives between Duke forwards Theo John, left, and Paolo Banchero, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

