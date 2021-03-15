Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

Suggs said it was hard not to think about the potential history ahead, saying: “At some point, you've kind of got to acknowledge how special of a thing and special of a ride that we're on right now.”

Gonzaga won every game but one by double-figure margins, the outlier being an 87-82 victory over West Virginia in December. But the Bulldogs had to rally from 12 down at halftime to beat BYU in the WCC Tournament final.

“I give this group of guys just a ton of credit,” Few said. “I mean, what a perfect team to go through 2020-21 with.”

THE 1-SEEDS

Illinois jumped to No. 2 after winning the Big Ten Tournament, swapping spots with Baylor — which fell one spot after spending 15 of 17 polls sitting in second place. Michigan was next at No. 4, with all three of those teams joining Gonzaga in earning No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA selection committee had Baylor as its overall No. 2 seed and Illinois at No. 3.

THE TOP TIER

Alabama was No. 5, with the Crimson Tide reaching their highest ranking since December 2006 after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991. Houston, Ohio State, Iowa, Texas and Arkansas rounded out the top 10.

RISING

Shaka Smart's Longhorns had the biggest jump in the final poll, rising four spots from No. 13 after winning the program's first Big 12 Tournament title.

No. 16 San Diego State jumped three spots, while Ohio State rose two after reaching the Big Ten title game. In all, 12 teams climbed from last week's poll.

FALLING

Villanova took the biggest tumble, falling four spots to No. 18 after an upset loss to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

In all, nine teams fell from last week. That included No. 25 Virginia Tech, which dropped three spots to remain in the rankings yet earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament's South Region.

STATUS QUO

Gonzaga, Michigan and No. 20 Purdue remained in their slots from last week.

IN AND OUT

BYU was the only addition to the poll, tying for No. 23 with Southern California after pushing Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament finale. The Cougars replaced Oklahoma, which fell out from No. 25 after spending three weeks in the top 10 in February.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 had a national-best six teams in the poll, with No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 12 Kansas, No. 13 West Virginia and No. 21 Texas Tech joining Baylor and Texas. The Big Ten was next with five teams, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with three (No. 14 Florida State, No. 15 Virginia and Virginia Tech).

Gonzaga coach Mark Few calls out to the team during the second half against BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Illinois players Ayo Dosunmu (11), Andre Curbelo (5), Trent Frazier (1), and Kofi Cockburn (21) wave to fans in the closing minute of overtime in an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime(AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel