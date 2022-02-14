Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

Kansas was next at No. 6, followed by reigning national champion Baylor and Providence, which climbed three spots to No. 8 for its highest ranking since spending a week in that same position in January 2016.

Duke and Villanova rounded out the top 10, with the Wildcats making the week’s biggest jump by climbing five spots.

Houston had the week’s biggest slide, falling eight spots to No. 14 after losses to SMU and Memphis last week.

No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama were the week’s new additions, with the Cowboys from the Mountain West Conference earning its first ranking since spending a week in the 2015 poll and only its second appearance since the 1987-88 season.

The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide have both spent multiple weeks in the poll this season.

Marquette, Saint Mary’s and Xavier fell out from last week’s rankings.

Caption Gonzaga coach Mark Few gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 74-58. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Caption Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) blocks a shot by Texas A&M guard Marcus Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl fires up the fans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)