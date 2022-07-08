Gonsolin goes to 11-0, Dodgers get 4 HRs to beat Cubs 5-3

Betts blasted solo shots leading off the first and the eighth for his 19th and 20th homers. He got hit by a pitch in the fifth and had his left hand examined but stayed in the game.

Hitting in the ninth spot, Gavin Lux extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 on a two-run shot with two outs in the second after Trayce Thompson doubled.

Justin Turner went deep in the fourth to make it 4-0.

The Cubs cut their deficit to 4-2 on Christopher Morel's two-run homer with two outs in the fifth.

They didn't have another hit until Ian Happ's two-out single in the ninth off closer Craig Kimbrel. Rookie Seiya Suzuki hit a flare to right that Betts chased mightily, but it dropped for an RBI double that left the Cubs trailing 5-3.

Suzuki took third on Kimbrel's wild pitch and Kimbrel walked Patrick Wisdom to put the potential tying run at first.

Alex Vesia retired pinch-hitter Nelson Velázquez on a called third strike to earn his first save.

Chicago starter Mark Leiter Jr. (2-3) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) had an MRI that showed no structural damage and he won't need surgery. There's no timetable for his return. ... LHP Justin Steele isn't with the team while he awaits the birth of his child.

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder) will continue throwing off a mound while expanding his full complement of pitches. He remains a couple weeks away from facing live hitters.

GRATEROL HURT

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol left in the eighth with right side soreness. A trainer and manager Dave Roberts visited the mound after the right-hander touched his upper rib cage with his hand. Graterol got the first out of the inning and had a 2-1 count on Morel when he walked off. Phil Bickford came in and struck out Morel before Andrelton Simmons grounded out to end the inning.

THROWING IN STYLE

Rapper Saweetie tossed out a ceremonial first pitch. She took the mound in high heels and her extra long fingernails painted in the team's blue-and-white colors didn't interfere with her throw to Betts, who served as catcher.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.41 ERA) is 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his only other start against LA.

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.09) has 73 strikeouts to 15 walks over 15 games, including 13 starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, left, and home plate umpire Jose Navas watch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., left, watches along with catcher Yan Gomes, right, and home plate umpire Jose Navas during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, heads to first as he hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Entertainer Saweetie throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Entertainer Saweetie talks with Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Entertainer Saweetie gestures before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)