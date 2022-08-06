springfield-news-sun logo
Gonsolin, Dodgers 4-hit revamped Padres in 8-1 win

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nation & World
By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a four-hiter against the San Diego Padres' supercharged lineup, winning 8-1 Friday night after honoring Vin Scully.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts led the stadium in a unison call of Scully's signature "It's time for Dodgers baseball" during a memorial before the game. Scully died Tuesday at age 94.

The NL West rivals met for the first time since San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The Dodgers extended their division lead to 13 1/2 games over the Padres and showed no signs of slowing down.

Gonsolin (13-1) struck out six and allowed three hits.

Soto was showered with “Future Dodger” chants at Chavez Ravine last month when he played in the All-Star Game with his name on the trade block. Washington sent the 23-year-old to Los Angeles' rival instead, and Soto was booed in each at-bat Friday.

Soto and ex-Dodger Manny Machado had two of the Padres' four hits.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Hanser Alberto, an infield single by Will Smith and an error. The Dodgers added another four runs in the third inning, on a two-run double by Chris Taylor — in his first game back from the IL — and Cody Bellinger's two-run double.

Sean Manaea (6-6) had one of the worst starts of his season, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits in four innings.

Joey Gallo had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning, his second hit since being acquired by the Dodgers from the New York Yankees.

The Padres scored on Drury's sacrifice fly in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (fractured wrist) will begin a rehab assignment either Saturday or Sunday in Double-A San Antonio.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) was placed on the 15-day IL with a sore back. He had an X-ray and MRI, but results of the MRI weren’t yet known. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA) earned his first win in more than a month in his last start, allowing just one run on five hits in seven innings against Colorado.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (1-0, 0.77 ERA) allowed just one earned run and four hits in four innings against the Giants on Monday. It was his second start back from a left shoulder strain.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado is jeered by fans after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado is jeered by fans after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado is jeered by fans after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, hits a single as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, hits a single as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, hits a single as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Will Smith congratulate each other after they scored on a double by Hanser Alberto during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Will Smith congratulate each other after they scored on a double by Hanser Alberto during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Will Smith congratulate each other after they scored on a double by Hanser Alberto during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Broadcasters Orel Hershiser, left, and Joe Davis unveil a banner during a ceremony to honor the memory of Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Broadcasters Orel Hershiser, left, and Joe Davis unveil a banner during a ceremony to honor the memory of Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Broadcasters Orel Hershiser, left, and Joe Davis unveil a banner during a ceremony to honor the memory of Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, center, tips his hat following a ceremony to honor the memory of Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, center, tips his hat following a ceremony to honor the memory of Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, center, tips his hat following a ceremony to honor the memory of Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Angie Varella holds up a replica of a microphone at Dodger Stadium during a tribute held to honor late broadcaster Vin Scully before baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Angie Varella holds up a replica of a microphone at Dodger Stadium during a tribute held to honor late broadcaster Vin Scully before baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Angie Varella holds up a replica of a microphone at Dodger Stadium during a tribute held to honor late broadcaster Vin Scully before baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

