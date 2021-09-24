Goldschmidt helps Cardinals beat Cubs for 13th straight win

Goldschmidt hit his 30th homer in the third, a two-run shot to left off Justin Steele (3-4). The slugging first baseman has four homers and eight RBIs in his last three games.

Rondón and O’Neill each connected for a two-run shot in the fifth. Rondón got the rally rolling when he hit for starter J.A. Happ after Harrison Bader doubled for his 300th career hit. O'Neill's 30th homer of the season reached Waveland Avenue.

Steele was charged with six runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two in his eighth career start.

Happ allowed two hits in four innings The veteran left-hander struck out six, but walked four.

LESTER RETURNS, AGAIN

Veteran left-hander Jon Lester is slated to start Saturday against the Cubs, one of his former teams, for the first time since he was traded to the Cardinals.

Lester, who helped anchor Chicago’s rotation from 2015 through 2020, earned his 200th career win on Monday at Milwaukee. The Cubs recognized Lester’s milestone on the videoboard in left before the second inning and he doffed his cap from the dugout.

Lester began the season with Washington, and he lost at Wrigley Field on May 17 in his return to the ballpark. He is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his last six starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Added RHP Dakota Hudson as the 29th man for the doubleheader. He is coming back from Tommy John a year ago. ... SS Edmundo Sosa was hit by a pitch in the sixth and replaced by Paul DeJong.

Cubs: Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. Ross said Chirinos will miss the remainder of the season. RHP Jason Adam was promoted from Iowa to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (9-2, 3.08 ERA), out since Aug. 25 with a right shoulder strain, was reinstated from the injury list and will start the second game against Zach Davies (6-11, 5.49 ERA).

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hits a one-run single during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, celebrates with Nolan Arenado, center, and Tommy Edman after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Cubs' Trayce Thompson throws his helmet after striking out swinging during the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh