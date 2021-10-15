Goldman Sachs' profits jump 60% helped by deal-making frenzy

The New York-based firm said Friday that it earned a profit of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 per share, compared with a profit of $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were significantly better than the $10.10-per-share profit that analysts had been expecting, according to FactSet.

Much of the jump in profit came from Goldman's advisory and investment banking business, where the firm helps companies go public or buy other companies. The firm brought in $3.7 billion in investment banking revenue last quarter, up 88% from a year earlier.