Golden State's Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

This fracas wasn't quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially because the league cited Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts when issuing its previous penalty.

Green and Nurkic were battling for position early in the third when the two got tangled. Green appeared to slightly lose his balance, but then inexplicably wheeled around and smacked Nurkic in the face.

Nurkic immediately crumpled to the ground but eventually got up and stayed in the game. The referees reviewed the play before calling Green for a Flagrant 2 foul, which causes an automatic ejection.

