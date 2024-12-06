Golden State Valkyries select 4 players to begin building roster through WNBA expansion draft

Golden State is able to acquire the contract or negotiating rights to one player from each of the other 12 WNBA teams. The Valkyries can also choose one player from throughout the league who's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Valkyries will play at Chase Center, the 5-year-old home of the Golden State Warriors, and practice across the bay in the organization's Oakland training facility.

Warriors star Draymond Green sported a Valkyries jersey with No. 25 on the back — for the inaugural campaign of 2025 — while sitting out injured during Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball