Golden Knights' Shea Theodore finds rhythm at right time to start Stanley Cup Final

Theodore snapped a 27-game scoring drought dating to March 7, coincidentally also against Florida. He has 15 career playoff goals.

“I feel good about it, but right now it’s all about the next game and getting that next one," Theodore said. “I feel like a lot of us felt more comfortable tonight. It kind of showed in our game the way we attacked and the way we stayed out of scrums and I guess the score sheet as well.”

For Theodore, though, it was a coming-out party at the right time, as he didn’t necessarily look like himself through the first three rounds. If anything, he’d looked like what he was describing all week when speaking about Vegas when it lost in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, saying the Knights appeared overwhelmed in what was a magical run in their inaugural season.

Coming into the Cup Final, he had seven assists and was averaging just one shot every 12 shifts.

Saturday he averaged at least one shot every eight shifts. He was among the best Vegas players in shot attempts for, compared to those given up to the Panthers.

“Shea’s a huge part of our group,” Vegas forward Jack Eichel said. “It was good to see him get rewarded there, but he’s been doing so many other things for us and the way that he transports the puck up the ice, he can be a one-man breakout at times. He does so much for our team.

“He’s been on a little drought and I’m sure it feels good to find one, hopefully, it boosts his game the next few.”

