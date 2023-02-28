Golden board: Durant, Bird, Azzi helping lead USA Basketball

Past boards have had athlete representatives, but this board is the first in USA Basketball’s history to have so many gold medalists serving at one time.

“To have an Olympic gold medal, at whatever sport, is just the top and anybody around the world knows what that means,” Azzi said. “It’s just elite and it’s special. So, for me, being able to play for USA Basketball in a lot of things prior to being a professional athlete allowed me to play at the highest level for a long period of time. And then just the relationships I made through USA Basketball are unlike anything else.”

Adding the players allowed the board, chaired by retired Gen. Martin E. Dempsey — the 18th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — to grow from 11 people to 15 people for this four-year cycle. There are some NBA and WNBA executives on the board (NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum among them), along with some leaders in college athletics, a high school sports executive and the CEO of an asset management firm.

But the biggest names are the ones who’ve won the golds.

“When you have Kevin Durant and Sue Bird, among others, who have done everything you can possibly do in terms of accomplishments, gold medals, almost be the faces of their respective teams and now assuming more of a leadership role on a board that I report to, it just speaks volumes about the program itself,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill said. “Kevin and Sue are two of the best, two of the most-respected players, individuals who have influenced an entire generation — their peers and the players who will follow them. And they’re still engaged, and still want to be a part of it. That’s incredible and that’s of tremendous value.”

Bird just retired from playing. In Durant's case, more golds aren't out of the question.

If he wants to play this summer at the World Cup, or at the Paris Olympics next year, there’s no way USA Basketball would object. Some players already have expressed interest in playing this summer; others like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have said they may want to play in Paris next year.

Durant is one of only two three-time men's Olympic gold medalists for the U.S.; Carmelo Anthony is the other.

“I haven’t thought about this summer too much yet,” Durant said. “We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

None of the players-turned-board-members see their role as a burden. They want to stay involved, whether on the court or off.

There typically is one in-person meeting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the board each year and other top federation executives like CEO Jim Tooley, men’s national team director Sean Ford and women’s national team director Briana Weiss, with plenty of other communication as needed.

“It’s a real privilege,” Azzi said. “When Jim Tooley asked me, he said he wanted me to consider it. And I said, ‘Consider it?’ I was in right away. It’s an honor.”

