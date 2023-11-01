BreakingNews
Goaltender Hart leaves Flyers game early with "mid-body" injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a “mid-body injury.”

Hart — who was 4-3 with a 2.30 goals against average in seven previous starts as Philadelphia's primary goaltender — appeared to be in discomfort after a scramble in front of the net seven minutes into a tie game with Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. More than two minutes later, after Brandon Biro scored Buffalo's second goal on a sliding puck in the crease, a member of the Flyers' training staff came out and escorted Hart off the ice under his own power.

Sam Ersson replaced Hart in net for the Flyers.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

