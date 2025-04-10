Goals aplenty! A season-high 4 hat tricks in Wednesday's NHL action

There were plenty of goals scored in the NHL on Wednesday night and four players accounted for a bulk of them.

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek and San Jose's Macklin Celebrini traded hat tricks in one contest, and Toronto's Matthew Knies, Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster also had three-goal games. The four three-goal efforts in the first three games of the five-game schedule were the most in the NHL since five hat tricks on April 1, 2023.