Goals aplenty! A season-high 4 hat tricks in Wednesday's NHL action

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14), left, celebrates toward left wing Matt Boldy (12) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14), left, celebrates toward left wing Matt Boldy (12) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
There were plenty of goals scored in the NHL on Wednesday night and four players accounted for a bulk of them.

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek and San Jose's Macklin Celebrini traded hat tricks in one contest, and Toronto's Matthew Knies, Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster also had three-goal games. The four three-goal efforts in the first three games of the five-game schedule were the most in the NHL since five hat tricks on April 1, 2023.

In the highest scoring game of the night, Eriksson Ek had a career-high four goals in his return from a lower-body injury in the Wild's 8-7 overtime victory over the Sharks. San Jose was led by Celebrini, a rookie star who finished with three goals and two assists.

Knies had his second hat trick of the season for the Maple Leafs in a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Foerster posted his first NHL hat trick for the Flyers in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers.

The NHL had three-hat trick days this season on Dec. 12, Dec. 27, Jan. 8 and April 5.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71), middle, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Flyers' Tyson Foerster (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) prepares to score past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

