Goal! Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sets auction record

Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup.

After the game Maradona swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who loaned it long-term to England’s National Football Museum in Manchester before putting it up for sale.

Maradona, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, struggled with cocaine abuse and other excesses and died in November 2020 at age 60.

After Sotheby’s announced the coming sale last month, relatives of Maradona expressed doubt the blue No. 10 jersey was the shirt the soccer star had worn in the second half of the game, when he scored both goals. The auction house said the shirt’s identify was confirmed by sports memorabilia photo-matching firm Resolution Photomatching and confirmed by Sotheby’s chief science officer.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said the shirt was “a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.”

The previous record for sports memorabilia was $8.8 million paid at a December 2019 auction for the manifesto that launched the modern Olympic movement. The previous record for a piece of sportswear was $5.64 million for a Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey in 2019.

The sale prices include an auction house charge known as the buyer’s premium.

Combined Shape Caption The Argentina football shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the 1986 Mexico World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and England, is displayed for photographs at Sotheby's auction house, in London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The shirt which is for sale in an online auction running from April 20 to May 4, is estimated to fetch 4 million pounds (US $5.2 million, 4.8 million euro) and was worn by Maradona in the match in which he scored the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century". (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Combined Shape Caption The Argentina football shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the 1986 Mexico World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and England, is displayed for photographs at Sotheby's auction house, in London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The shirt which is for sale in an online auction running from April 20 to May 4, is estimated to fetch 4 million pounds (US $5.2 million, 4.8 million euro) and was worn by Maradona in the match in which he scored the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century". (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham