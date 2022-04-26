GM's $2.94B 1Q profit tops Street views, but revenue misses

The Detroit-based company’s worldwide market share slipped to 7.3% from 8.1%.

CEO Mary Barra said during a conference call with reporters that demand for the company's vehicles remains strong.

“What we’re seeing from a GM perspective gives us confidence that we have the pricing power and we have the customer demand for our products,” she said.

Global supply chain disruptions continue to make access to computer chips needed in automobile manufacturing volatile, but GM saw improvement on that front in the first quarter, Barra said.

“We think we’ll continue to see a stronger chip supply in the second half of the year versus the first half of the year," she said, adding: “We still believe we’ll be able to make 25%-30% more vehicles this year than we did last year, even with what we’re seeing in the market today.”

GM is banking on strong demand for electric vehicles. The company has several models in the works, including electric variants of the Chevy Blazer, Equinox, Silverado pickup and Corvette.

Earlier this month, GM announced it will co-develop “affordable” electric vehicles with Honda. One of the vehicles that will come about from that venture is a crossover that GM plans to price below the Equinox electric variant, Barra said Tuesday.

GM's stock rose 1.2% in after-hours trading after having closed 4.5% lower.