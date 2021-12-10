springfield-news-sun logo
X

GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

Nation & World
By DAVID EGGERT and TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S. The companies' plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S.

The companies' plans were revealed in documents posted on the city's website Friday. They say that the plant will cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.

The plant would be built on the site of GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by the city.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC will build the factory. The plans were revealed in documents detailing a “Renaissanze Zone” program.

GM has said it will build four North American factories to make EV battery cells.

Two other locations have been announced, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lordstown, Ohio. The fourth location has not been disclosed.

In Other News
1
U.S. government deficit down 17% from same period a year ago
2
Mercedes, Red Bull play nice ahead of F1 championship
3
Georgia's Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim
4
New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats' $2T bill
5
Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top