Global stocks, US futures mixed as virus cases surge in Asia

Investors also looked ahead to Tuesday's release of notes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,018.67 and Frankfurt's DAX was off less than 0.1% at 15,402.13. The CAC in Paris shed 0.2% to 6,373.84.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.2%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.5% to 4,173.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% to 34,382.13, ending down 1.1% for the week. The Nasdaq advanced 2.3% to 13,429.98 for a weekly loss of 2.3%.

Wall Street’s gain Friday was led by technology stocks. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon.com and Google’s parent company all rose 1% or more. Retailers, banks and industrial stocks also rose.

That followed three days of heavy selling driven by investor worries about a possible rise in U.S. inflation. The major indexes had hit all-time highs the previous week.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,517.62 after government data showed April growth in factory output, retail spending and investment decelerated from the previous month's explosive rate.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.9% to 27,824.83 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.6% to 28,194.09.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6% to 3,134.52 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.1% to 7,023.60.

India's Sensex rose 1.4% to 49,407.13. New Zealand and Singapore gained while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated.

Taiwan's 333 new virus cases and Singapore's 21 were modest compared with India's thousands. But they come after Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines re-imposed curbs in response to rising case numbers.

“You don’t have much time to nip this in the bud before you could be dealing with an India-like situation,” said Robert Carnell of ING in a report. The economic impact “will depend in large part on how successful the measures now being rolled out end up being."

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $65.48 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.55 on Friday to $65.37. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 13 cents to $68.84 per barrel in London. It closed $1.66 higher the previous session at $68.71.

The dollar declined to 109.27 yen from Friday's 109.36 yen. The euro gained to $1.2150 from $1.2143.

A currency trader watches computer monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 17, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

