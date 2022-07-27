Global stocks, oil prices higher before likely US rate hike

The future for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.9% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% after Walmart warned inflation that has spiked to a four-decade high of 9.1% hurts American consumer spending.

The Dow dropped 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite closed 1.9% lower.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,275.76 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.2% to 27,715.75. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.4% to 20,620.10.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 6,823.20 after data showed Australian inflation rose to 6.1% in the latest quarter from 5.1% but the increase was smaller than forecast.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.1% to 2,415.53 and India's Sensex rose 0.8% to 55,715.95. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, other major retailers also fell Tuesday following Walmart's profit warning. Target dropped 3.6%, Macy’s slid 7.2% and Kohl’s fell 9.1%.

Tech stocks retreated. Microsoft fell 2.7%, Amazon slid 5.2% and Facebook owner Meta Platforms dropped 4.5%.

General Motors fell 3.4% after its second-quarter profit fell 40% from a year ago. U.S. sales fell 15% after shortages of processor chips and other components left the company unable to deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.17 to $96.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.72 on Tuesday to $94.98. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 94 cents to $100.40 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 136,90 yen from Tuesday's 136.00 yen. The euro gained to $1.0138 from $1.0120.

Combined Shape Caption A currency trader talks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Combined Shape Caption A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the foreign exchange rate at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man