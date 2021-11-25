Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases

The Kospi in Seoul lost 1% to 2,949.71 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 fell to 7,301.90. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 closed up 0.2% on Wednesday. U.S. markets are due to reopen Friday for a shortened trading session.

Investors are more cautious after Federal Reserve officials said in notes from their October meeting released this week they foresaw the possibility of responding to higher inflation by raising rates sooner than previously planned.

Financial markets had been encouraged by strong U.S. corporate earnings and signs the global economy was rebounding from last year's history-making decline in activity due to the pandemic. Stock prices have been boosted by easy credit and other measures rolled out by the Fed and other central banks.

Investors worry central bankers might feel pressure to withdraw stimulus earlier than planned due to stronger-than-expected inflation. The Fed said earlier it foresaw keeping rates low until late next year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.68 to $76.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed $1.29 to $79.63 per barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 114.62 yen from Thursday's 115.36 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1224 from $1.1221.

Caption A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Asian stock markets fell Thursday after Federal Reserve officials indicated they were ready to raise interest rates sooner than expected if needed to cool inflation. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

