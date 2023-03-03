Global stocks rising on renewed hope of softer rate hikes

A number of economists raised their forecasts for how high the Fed will take rates this year on the heels of such strong economic data. Many now envision the central bank boosting its benchmark short-term rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%

Investors also are cutting expectations of U.S. corporate profits due to warnings that inflation and interest rates might cool consumer demand.

In midday trading in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%, the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 1.1% and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.8%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,326.92 after a central bank official said China's vast real estate industry was recovering from a slump triggered by debt controls that led to a wave of defaults by developers, rattling global financial markets.

The official, Pan Gongsheng, mentioned Evergrande Group, the global real estate industry’s most heavily indebted developer. But he gave no update on government-supervised efforts to restructure its $310 billion in debt.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.6% to 27,934.01 after Japan’s unemployment rate edged lower in January.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.2% to 20,555.46 and the Kospi in Seoul was 0.2% higher at 2,432.07.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,282.20 and India's Sensex rose 1.6% to 59,834.42. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta declined while Singapore advanced.

Treasury yields, which respond to expectations of Fed policy, retreated early Friday after widening Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between its market price and payout at maturity, slipped to 4.02% from 4.06% late Thursday. It is near its highest level in four months.

The two-year yield edged back down to 4.87% from 4.90%. It is close to a 16-year high.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude slid 33 cents to $77.83 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 47 cents on Thursday to $78.16. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gave up 42 cents to $84.33 per barrel in London. It gained 44 cents the previous session to $84.75.

The dollar declined to 136.25 yen from Thursday's 136.76 yen. The euro gained to $1.0607 from $1.0590.

On Thursday, The Dow added 1% and the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, rebounding from a loss early in the day. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP