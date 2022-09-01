Wall Street lurches toward more losses on inflation fears

The latest pullback for stocks came as Treasury yields rose broadly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.2% from 3.11% late Tuesday.

Bond yields have been rising along with expectations of higher interest rates, which the Federal Reserve has been increasing in a bid to squash the highest inflation in decades.

The last time stocks mounted a big rally was in July and early August, when bond yields came off their highs as expectations of higher rates eased. Higher interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for pricier stocks such as technology companies.

Traders are now trying to get a better sense of how far and how quickly the Fed’s rate hikes will go. The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by another 0.75 percentage points at its September meeting, according to CME Group.

It's much the same in Europe, where inflation in countries using the euro currency hit a record 9.1% in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At midday Thursday, France's CAC 40 declined 1.2%, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.3%.

Benchmarks finished lower in Asia. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.5% to finish at 27,661.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.0% to 6,845.60. South Korea's Kospi shed 2.3% to 2,415.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8% to 19,597.31, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.5% to 3,184.98. Oil prices fell.

The slide in the Nikkei came despite signs of improvement in the Japanese economy. A study by the Finance Ministry on corporate financial statements for April-June showed a 17.6% improvement from the same period the previous year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.29 to $88.26 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped $1.37 to $94.27 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 139.23 yen from 139.04 yen. The euro cost $1.0008, down from $1.0054.

Combined Shape Caption An employee of a bank walks by the screens at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Combined Shape Caption An employee of a bank walks by the screens at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Combined Shape Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Combined Shape Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Combined Shape Caption A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Combined Shape Caption A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man