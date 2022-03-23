US markets drift lower in premarket as Biden heads to Europe

Britain’s FTSE 100 ticked up 0.1%, while France’s benchmark CAC 40 fell 0.8% and Germany’s DAX tumbled 0.9%.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to make a much anticipated online speech in Japan's parliament. Japan, which has abided by a pacifist constitution after its defeat in World War II, has taken an unusually vocal position on the war in Ukraine, joining in sanctions against Russia alongside the Western nations.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 3.0% to finish at 28,040.16. Telecoms and technology company SoftBank Group Corp. gained 7.2% and Fast Retailing added 5.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,377.90. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,735.05. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.2% to 22,154.08, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% to 3,271.03.

Chinese network equipment maker ZTE Corp.'s shares briefly soared nearly 27% and closed 10% higher after the company said a U.S. judge has allowed a probation period to end after the company was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea.

Bond yields rose sharply for the second day in a row, reflecting expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as the central bank moves to squelch the highest inflation in decades. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed Wednesday to 2.38%. The yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 2.14% late Friday.

Bond yields rose after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation if need be.

Investors will soon start readying for the next round of corporate earnings reports as the current quarter nears its close at the end of March, and that could provide a clearer picture of how industries continue handling rising costs.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 120.92 Japanese yen from 120.81 yen. The euro cost $1.0983, down from $1.1033.

Caption A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man