Global shares rise after US stocks gain for 5th day

“This has set back Europe’s vaccination progress even more starkly compared to the U.S.,” Lavanya said in a report.

It could be a problem for Japan, which has started vaccinations of medical professionals with the product from Pfizer, but was set to use those from Moderna and AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca vaccines were due to be produced in Japan, unlike the other two brands.

Investors have taken heart from President Joe Biden's pledge to expand vaccine eligibility to all Americans by May 1, which should also translate into faster economic growth, including for Asia.

However, some economists fear that inflation, which has been dormant over the past decade, could accelerate under the extra demand generated by a surge in government spending. Others disagree, pointing out that there are 9.5 million fewer jobs in the American economy than there were before the pandemic hit, and argue that unemployment will keep a lid on inflation.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 64 cents to $64.75 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 22 cents to $65.39 on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 64 cents to $68.24 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 109.20 Japanese yen from 109.13 yen. The euro cost $1.1926, down from $1.1928.

A currency trader talks with her colleague at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Asian shares mostly rose on Tuesday, cheered by a rally to all-time highs on Wall Street, though worries over the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the region were weighing on sentiment. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

