U.S. stock futures rise ahead of Fed policy statements

At the same time, tensions over the Russia and Ukraine tensions continue to grab attention.

Ukraine's leaders have reassured their country that an invasion from neighboring Russia is not imminent but acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses.

Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks and is holding military drills at multiple locations in Russia. That has led the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.

“Market volatility remains elevated as investors are still feeling jittery over a very tense Ukraine-Russia situation, a whole range of inflationary issues that include a potentially aggressive Fed and a global chip problem that just won’t get any better,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a commentary.

Meanwhile, the pandemic still hovers over the economy, threatening to crimp progress with every new wave of infections.

In China, reported local COVID-19 cases have dropped but some people are wary of infections spreading with next week’s Lunar New Year holiday and the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin Feb. 4.

The International Monetary Fund earlier this week cited the omicron variant as the reason it has downgraded its forecast for global economic growth this year.

That is “consistent with disrupted and dampened recovery out of the pandemic," Mizuho Bank said in a report. “Rolling supply-chain kinks, troubling escalation and broadening of inflation, and stuttered re-opening due to the omicron variant of (COVID) are in the line-up of ‘usual suspects' for the dimmer recovery in 2022," it said.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 20 cents to $85.80 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.29 to $85.60 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oil, picked up 29 cents to $88.47 a barrel.

Caption A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday as many stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will indicate how aggressive it will be in fighting inflation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Caption A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Wednesday as many stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will indicate how aggressive it will be in fighting inflation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

