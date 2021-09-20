Global protest seeks to turn up heat on leaders over climate

Referring to the upcoming U.N. climate meeting known as COP26, Nakate said “we expect that leaders are going to give talks, speeches and sweet nothings.”

She urged governments that have pledged to sharply reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to follow through by not building new fossil fuel infrastructure such as coal-fired power plants or oil pipelines.

Germany is expected to see some of the biggest protests, two days before the country goes to the polls to elect a new parliament. Many voters have cited climate change as the main issue in Sunday's election, though the environmentalist Green party isn't currently forecast to win.

“The real scandal of this election is that in the year 2021, in the midst of the escalating climate crisis, no single party dares to speak up about what needs to be done,” said German campaigner Luisa Neubauer.

A small group of activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery for the past three weeks have threatened that they will stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, expressed concern for the activists' health Monday and said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time,” but declined to say whether Germany's long-time leader planned to intervene.

Thunberg said whichever party wins elections in Germany or elsewhere, climate activists would keep pressing their demands.

“Democracy is not just on election day,” she said. “We also have to be active democratic citizens and go and go out on the streets and demand action.”

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate