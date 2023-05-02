Global operation takes down dark web drug marketplace

The Dutch national police's Cyber ​​Enabled Crime Team was involved in the operation, codenamed SpecTor.

“The intelligence that Europol shared with us, such as transaction data and virtual currency addresses, helped us to start new investigations and to enrich existing investigations. In this way we have identified and apprehended a number of important Dutch sellers,” said the Dutch team's leader, Nan van de Coevering. “The success of this operation again shows that international cooperation is essential in combating crime on the dark web.”

The seized drugs include over 258 kilograms (569 pounds) of amphetamines; 43 kilograms (95 pounds) of cocaine; 43 kilogram (95 pounds) of MDMA; and over 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of LSD and ecstasy pills, the agency said.

The largest number of arrests — 153 — were made in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom with 55 and Germany with 52, Europol said.

“A number of investigations to identify additional individuals behind dark web accounts are still ongoing,” Europol said. “As law enforcement authorities gained access to the vendors’ extensive buyer lists, thousands of customers across the globe are now at risk of prosecution as well.”

The agency, based in The Hague, built intelligence based on evidence from Germany, which it said seized the marketplace's “criminal infrastructure” in December 2021.

Leading up to the operation announced Tuesday, German and U.S. authorities took down the " Hydra " dark web market in April last year.