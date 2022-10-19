US futures stumble after two days of earnings-inspired gains

The profit reports this week have offset anxiety that repeated interest rate hikes by U.S., European and Asian central banks to control inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

That has dragged U.S. stocks into a bear market, or a decline of more than 20% by the S&P 500 from its January high.

Electric car maker Tesla reports results after the bell Wednesday, along with IBM and Abbott Labs.

In midday trading, the FTSE in London edged 0.2% lower after a report showed that British inflation surged to a 40-year high of 10.1% in September. That increases the likelihood the Bank of England will raise interest rates further and faster.

The DAX in Frankfurt also dipped 0.2%, while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.2%.

In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,044.38 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 27,257.38. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 2.4% to 16,511.28.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.6% to 2,237.44 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 6,800.10.

India's Sensex added 0.2% to 59,093.99. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.30 to $84.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, picked up 92 cents to $90.95 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 149.62 yen from Tuesday's 149.21 yen. The euro declined to 97.82 cents from 98.50 cents.

