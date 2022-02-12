GLIMPSES: The Olympic Tower, looming in the Beijing night

At some moments they burn bright orange and red like the Olympic cauldron. At others, they emanate cold blues and purples evocative of a 1980s shopping mall.

The Jetsonian styling of the Beijing Olympic Tower, captured by anyone who passes with an iPhone, lives its best life in this image taken Friday night — Day 7 of the Beijing Games — by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong, who captured it shrouded in the layered night sky and poking upward toward the stars.