GLIMPSES: Phone in hand, Barbados PM dials into issues at UN

Mottley, who became prime minister of the Caribbean country in 2018, spoke energetically and seemingly off the cuff, delivering vivid lines not replicated in the prepared speech uploaded to the U.N. website — and appearing to refer to her phone at various junctures.

“If I used the speech prepared for me to deliver today, it will be a repetition. A repetition of what you have heard from others, and also from me,” that prepared statement did say.