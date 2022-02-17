Hamburger icon
GLIMPSES: Nations at odds, but Olympians find time for a hug

Bronze medal winner Ilia Burov, of the Russian Olympic Committee,, left, and Silver medal winner Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko celebrate during the men's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Olympics are supposed to be a time for nations to cast aside politics and conflict

BEIJING (AP) — In idealistic terms, the Olympics are a time for nations to cast aside politics and conflict. This year's Beijing Games, against a backdrop of human rights concerns and the latest Russian doping scandal, have challenged those values.

And yet there are occasional hints that the Olympic spirit lives on.

Perhaps none of these has been more poignant than the embrace shared Wednesday night between Russian and Ukrainian athletes at the freestyle skiing mean's aerial final.

Associated Press Photographer Gregory Bull captured the moment when bronze medal winner Ilia Burov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, hugged silver medalist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine.

With Russia's troop buildup along its border with Ukraine fueling global fears of an imminent invasion, a celebratory moment between two friends takes on added symbolism.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

