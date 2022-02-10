GLIMPSES: At Olympics, images from one visitor's COVID scare

“Ugh.”

Halfway through my Olympic Games as an Associated Press photographer — just as ice hockey really gets flying at the National Indoor Stadium — I get grounded by COVID-19. I’m leaving a ton of work for my teammates.

Long days and short nights, halfway around the world from home. I don’t have time to be sick. I guess time will slow down now.

I feel fine. No symptoms. And none in the last 27 days of self-health monitoring and temperature checks. I was doing well — even brought a thermometer to China. I didn’t take risks or have much fun.

While in Beijing, I’ve only traveled to the airport, hotel, media center, arena and slope, all from the back of the bus. Now, I make the same trip in an ambulance.

No one seemed in a rush to snatch me away from the arena. The folks on the ambulance are in spacesuits, but they are friendly.

It smells heavily of disinfectant, making me wonder how many others have ridden this bus to the end of their Olympics.

Hours later, I am free. Two negative test results and back to work.

___

Matt Slocum is a photographer for The Associated Press, on assignment in Beijing for the Olympics.

Caption An official walks to an ambulance outside the National Indoor Stadium before transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after testing positive for coronavirus during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption An official walks to an ambulance outside the National Indoor Stadium before transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after testing positive for coronavirus during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Officials confer with a medical worker in the back of an ambulance transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after testing positive for coronavirus during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Officials confer with a medical worker in the back of an ambulance transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after testing positive for coronavirus during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption An ambulance, transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after a positive coronavirus test, drives past the Beijing Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption An ambulance, transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after a positive coronavirus test, drives past the Beijing Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption A medical worker waves while transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after a positive coronavirus test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption A medical worker waves while transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after a positive coronavirus test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption A medical worker directs an ambulance outside a hotel after transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum following a positive coronavirus test during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption A medical worker directs an ambulance outside a hotel after transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum following a positive coronavirus test during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption An ambulance sits outside a hotel after transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum following a positive coronavirus test during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption An ambulance sits outside a hotel after transporting Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum following a positive coronavirus test during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption A medical worker prepares a testing kit for Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after testing positive that morning at a hotel during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption A medical worker prepares a testing kit for Associated Press photographer Matt Slocum after testing positive that morning at a hotel during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. Slocum was monitored for hours before testing negative and being cleared to go back to work. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum