Gleyber Torres pulled by Aaron Boone for lack of hustle in Yankees' 8-5 loss to Blue Jays

Boone and Torres had a discussion on the dugout steps as Torres tried to persuade the manager to keep him in the game. Oswaldo Cabrera took over at second base in the fourth inning.

“I just felt like I need to in that spot,” Boone said. “I’m not going to get too down the rabbit hole of making judgment on this one. ... It's over with. We've got to move on. He had I have spoken and hopefully this is a great learning moment for all of us.”

Torres was in the dugout cheering for his teammates in the late innings and was apologetic after the game.

“I think he did the right thing, especially in the moment," Torres said. "I feel really sorry for whatever I (did) tonight, especially for the fans and also for my teammates. I’m a human being and I make an error and I feel like for whatever I do tonight, I’m going to learn a lot.”

