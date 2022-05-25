Glencore pays up to $1.5B to resolve corruption claims

“The scope of this criminal bribery scheme is staggering,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York was quoted as saying. “Glencore paid bribes to secure oil contracts. Glencore paid bribes to avoid government audits. Glencore bribed judges to make lawsuits disappear.”

“At bottom, Glencore paid bribes to make money – hundreds of millions of dollars,” Williams said. “And it did so with the approval, and even encouragement, of its top executives.

“Glencore today is not the company it was when the unacceptable practices behind this misconduct occurred,” chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said in a statement, adding that Glencore was committed to “act ethically and responsibly across all aspects of its business.”

Glencore said that it “does not currently anticipate” the total payments to differ materially from the $1.5 billion it has set aside so far.

The company remains subject of investigations in Switzerland and the Netherlands.